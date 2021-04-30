ELLSWORTH -- The Pierce County Fair is planning and preparing for the “four best days of summer” Aug. 12-15. “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is this year’s theme.
The Fair Board said in a news release it is closely monitoring the health situation daily and, based on current improving conditions, is hopeful to bring back the fun in 2021.
“Now more than ever, we need to come together and be #FairStrong,” the release said.
New exhibitors in the Open Class Division are welcome. Residents from Pierce, St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin counties are eligible to exhibit.
There will be 16 open classes ranging from Little Dairyman to Charolais bull calves, Little Shepherd to Pekin ducks, alfalfa to flowers, oil painting to crafts, photography to cakes, breads to quilts, homemade wines to homebrew beer. The full listing is on pages 100-124 in the fairbook.
To enter, fill out the entry blank found in the Pierce County Fair book on page 13 and submit your entry by 4:30 p.m. June 21 to the Fair Office in the Seyforth Building on the fairgrounds in Ellsworth or postmarked by the deadline. The board is using the 2019-2020 Fairbook for 2021 as a cost saving measure.
Fairbooks will be available by May 1 at:
Ellsworth: Fair Office, CCF Bank and Ellsworth Public Library
Elmwood: Citizens State Bank and Elmwood Public Library
Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank
Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank
Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin and Plum City Public Library
Prescott: BMO Harris Bank and Prescott Library
River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls and River Falls Public Library
Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug, First Bank of Baldwin, WESTconsin Credit Union and Spring Valley Public Library
Durand: Courier Wedge
For more information, call 715-273-6874 or email Fair Manager Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us. Updates will be posted at www.co.pierce.wi.us.departments/fair/index.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.