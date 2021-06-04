The summer fun begins in earnest this month. While many other festivals and numerous evening activities really heat up in July, there are some key events in June.
Tour de Pepin
Bicyclists by the hundreds circle Lake Pepin -- or portions of the widest spot on the Mississippi River. Riders have the option of riding 32, 50, 72 or 100 miles through the captivating terrain and historic towns around Lake Pepin along the Great River Road. A paddewheeler will take you part of the way.
When: all day June 5
More information: www.facebook.com/TourDePepin
Town ‘n’ Country Day
Celebrate River Falls’ agricultural heritage, starting with free breakfast 8-11 a.m. at Dick’s Fresh Market. Children’s activities, a barnyard petting zoo, heritage tractor display and a street dance are planned. Take a break 1-3 p.m. and enjoy a free root beer float at Security Financial Bank.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
Where: through River Falls
How much: free
More information: www.rfchamber.com.
Plein Air
Artists come from throughout the region June 1-24 to paint images of Red Wing -- from the historic downtown to the bluffs, from the Mississippi River to the parks. Catch them at work and, on the final days, see their finished products at Red Wing Arts.
When: June 24-25 demonstrations
Where: Red Wing Depot
More information: redwingarts.org
Cost: free … unless you take home some art
Lake City Water Ski Days
Water ski shows, music, tournaments, art shows, games and a parade are all part of Water Ski Days. Throughout the weekend the Flags of Valor will line the RiverWalk along Lake Pepin.
When: 9 a.m. to midnight June 25-27
Where: Lake City
How much: free
More information: lakecity.org/news-events/waterski-days
Cheese Curd unFestival
In addition to offering deep-fried and fresh cheese curds in several varieties, the drive-by event will feature games and entertainment to keep guests entertained as they wait.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Where: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, 232 N. Wallace St.
How much: free activities; curd packages range from $5-30
More information: www.cheesecurdfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.