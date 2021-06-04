Lake City Water Ski Days

Skiers perform during the 2019 Water Ski Days in Lake City, Minn. The 2021 shows will be 5 p.m. June 26 and 4 p.m. June 27. File photo

The summer fun begins in earnest this month. While many other festivals and numerous evening activities really heat up in July, there are some key events in June.

Tour de Pepin

Bicyclists by the hundreds circle Lake Pepin -- or portions of the widest spot on the Mississippi River. Riders have the option of riding 32, 50, 72 or 100 miles through the captivating terrain and historic towns around Lake Pepin along the Great River Road. A paddewheeler will take you part of the way.

When: all day June 5

More information: www.facebook.com/TourDePepin

Town ‘n’ Country Day

Celebrate River Falls’ agricultural heritage, starting with free breakfast 8-11 a.m. at Dick’s Fresh Market. Children’s activities, a barnyard petting zoo, heritage tractor display and a street dance are planned. Take a break 1-3 p.m. and enjoy a free root beer float at Security Financial Bank. 

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8

Where: through River Falls

How much: free

More information: www.rfchamber.com.

Plein Air

Artists come from throughout the region June 1-24 to paint images of Red Wing -- from the historic downtown to the bluffs, from the Mississippi River to the parks. Catch them at work and, on the final days, see their finished products at Red Wing Arts.

When: June 24-25 demonstrations

Where: Red Wing Depot

More information: redwingarts.org

Cost: free … unless you take home some art

Lake City Water Ski Days

Water ski shows, music, tournaments, art shows, games and a parade are all part of Water Ski Days. Throughout the weekend the Flags of Valor will line the RiverWalk along Lake Pepin.

When: 9 a.m. to midnight June 25-27

Where: Lake City

How much: free

More information: lakecity.org/news-events/waterski-days

Cheese Curd unFestival

In addition to offering deep-fried and fresh cheese curds in several varieties, the drive-by event will feature games and entertainment to keep guests entertained as they wait.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Where: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, 232 N. Wallace St.

How much: free activities; curd packages range from $5-30

More information: www.cheesecurdfestival.com

