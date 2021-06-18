ELLSWORTH -- The 2021 fair schedule is set, Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb announced.
The Pierce County Fair will run Aug.12-15 but will start with the pre-fair motocross at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the grandstand. Locals are welcome to register for the dirt bike and ATV events at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair.
This year’s theme for the fair is “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H.”
“Be entertained locally this summer, make this summer a ‘stay-cation’ and stay local by attending the Pierce County Fair,” Webb wrote in a news release.
The fair will offer interactive contests on Thursday, including the “Diaper Derby,” “Toddler Trot,” stick horse races and more for kids. Events for adults will include the “Pierce County Says…” game show as well as “Ag Olympics.” On Friday, the fair will have unusual hat and ugliest bridesmaid/wedding dress contests.
The beer garden will be open from noon to 10 pm. Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday of fair week. The garden will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The beer garden area is located behind the midway on the west side of the grounds and also into the grandstand area. Karaoke will be offered within the Beer Garden on Friday and Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Thursday, the opening day of the fair, will feature James Wedgwood, a ventriloquist; Nicks Kids Music Show and Game Show, as well power line safety demonstrations from the Pierce Pepin Electric Cooperative.
The Pierce County Fair Talent Show will continue on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. with finals at 11 a.m. Saturday. Contestants from St. Croix County as well as all towns in Pierce County are welcome to perform in the contest. Individuals can register early by calling the fair’s office at 715-273-6874.
The pedal tractor pull will be running on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. between the Seyforth Building and the Kenny Hines Memorial Building. This free event is always a child's favorite. Kids under 4 through ages 12 are welcome to participate.
Grandstand schedule
Thursday: a large firework display to help celebrate 100 years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H. This is a free event to watch.
Friday: a combined tractor and truck pull starting at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: the demolition derby.
Other acts
Lizzy, a hypnotist, will perform Friday with a show at 7 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the musical variety duo The Memories perform shows at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s featured musical act, Eclectic Barn Boys,will take the stage 1-4 p.m. Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Picnic Shelter.
For more information, visit the website or call the Fair Office at 715-273-6874.
