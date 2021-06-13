ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth Public Library has plenty of summer programming for all ages this year. With “Tales and Tails” as the 2021 theme, the library’s offerings include a reading and activities challenge, storywalks, scavenger hunts, local farm visits and in-person outdoor events where participants will explore real and fantastic animals through story, art, and educational programs.
Beanstack reading challenge participants of all ages can earn prizes by logging their reading and completing activities. Prizes are awarded as well as entries into our grand prize drawings for kids, teens and adults. Register on the library website or ask at the library for a paper log.
The program begins June 14 with a kickoff open house 5-7 p.m. at the future site of the Ellsworth Public Library, 388 W. Main St., and runs through Aug. 6.
Weekly and monthly on-going programs:
Storytime in the Park, 10 a.m. Fridays in East End Park (except for July 2)
Poolside Storytime, Thursdays beginning June 17 during afternoon swim breaks around 2-3 p.m.
Evening in the Park Storytime,6:30 p.m. July 13 with our friends from Ugly Dog Therapy and Aug. 10 at Summit Park
LEGO in the Park, 4 p.m. June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 in East End Park
Art in the Park, June 19, July 24 and Aug. 21 for adults only 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon all ages in East End Park
Together Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. with activities plus live music in East End Park. The performers starting at at 5:30 p.m. are:
June 17 - Chris & Ari Silver
July 15 - Patchouli & Terra Guitarra
Aug. 19 - Brooke Elizabeth
Community Book Club (21+) 4th Thursdays at 6:30 pm, Summit Park
Special programs
There also are several events and programs planned. These will be:
June 22, 6 p.m., Twin Folk Farms -- storytime, farm tour and animals
June 23, 1 p.m., Summit Park -- “The World of Reptiles and Amphibians” with the creature teacher Tom Pederson
July 7, 1 p.m. Summit Park -- Raptors with Carpenter Nature Center
July 21, 1 p.m., Summit Park -- Sustainable Safari Wildlife Show
Aug. 6, 5:30 .pm., Summit Park -- Joey Leone presents “The History of Blues in America” in concert
Find a complete calendar and full details at ellsworthlibrary.org/summer-2021-programs/
or call 715-273-3209 for more information.
