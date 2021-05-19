Kathryn Feuerhelm was recently elected for her third term on the Ellsworth School Board and is excited for the continued opportunity to support the community and its students.
We spoke with her about what she likes to do during her free time, what inspired her to join the board, something she advocates for and more.
What inspired you to join?
I was inspired to join the Ellsworth Community School District Board of Education as a way to contribute to the betterment of the district through my education and experience. I have spent my entire career in education and this position is an opportunity for me to share my skills and knowledge on the topic. I graduated from UW-Stout in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Science Education. I taught at the middle and high school level for 8 years, during which time I earned a Master's degree in Career and Technical Education (CTE). During this time I transitioned into adult and higher education, gaining experience with University of Wisconsin-Extension and UW-Stout. I am currently employed at Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 11 and am in the final stages of completing my Doctorate in Education. Through these experiences, I hope to bring value to the board.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Ellsworth students and their families?
I am passionate about education and hope to be a continued advocate for high-quality educational practices in the Ellsworth Community School District. We have a big responsibility as an educational institution and as an employer, and I intend to continue to work to ensure we do the best job we can in both roles. We also have a responsibility to the taxpayers to function within our means and produce high-quality students who will become members of our global world upon graduation.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I am a strong advocate for Career and Technical Education (CTE). CTE develops students who are prepared for postsecondary education and career success. I believe in college and career readiness- whatever pathway a student wants to take after they leave our doors- it is our job to prepare them in the best way we can. Ellsworth has a wealth of opportunities for all students, and we are continually building on the choices that we have available to our learners.
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
I enjoy the ability to make a difference in a community that I love.
What do you find difficult about your job?
There are always going to be challenges and situations where you cannot make everyone happy. However, at the end of the day, if I feel good about the decisions that I made and stood up for what I felt was right, I have made the best contribution that I can, regardless of the outcome.
What do you do outside of the board?
I am married and have four young daughters. I work full-time as an educational consultant in College and Career Readiness. One main component of my job is that I write and manage grants for 39 school districts in our consortium. I also teach at UW-Stout, score teacher-preparation portfolios and am involved in a variety of community and volunteer activities. My husband and I are in the process of restoring a Main Street building with another couple and we also farm 40 acres outside of town.
