The Ellsworth School Board met Monday, Feb.14, and approved the proposed $999,891 ESSER III budget.
ESSER funding is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, three federally funded stimulus packages that are largely distributed based on a district’s Title 1 formula. Schools are given the funding to address their COVID-19 related expenses and learning loss.
Title 1 is based on the number of lower income students. A district qualifies for this if at least 10 children and 2 percent of the student body lives below the poverty line.
The following is an allocation breakdown.
Curriculum
Math: $120,000. 2021-2022: $104,000 for materials for (K-8). Teacher Training in summer 2022: $16,000 for K-5 only
Math specialist
$85,847 for salary and benefits in 2021-2022.
Reading specialist
$113,108 for salary and benefits in 2021-2022.
Summer school staffing
$176,215.52 in 2021 for benefits, supplies and salary.
$176,215.52 in 2022 for benefits, supplies and salary.
Middle school chiller
$300,000 in 2022-2023.
Substitute staff
2022-2023 claim will be calculated based on remaining ESSER amount.
