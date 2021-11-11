Here are 5 things to know from the Nov. 8 Ellsworth School Board meeting:
1. High school principal to retire at end of year
Mark Stoesz, Ellsworth High School principal, announced his retirement at the Nov. 8 Ellsworth School Board meeting, along with his wife, Lesley Stoesz, an Ellsworth High School Spanish teacher. Mark has been working in the Ellsworth school district for 32 years. “I always wanted to do this district well,” he said at the meeting. “One thing I want to stress is that this community resonated with me. I always love the kids.”
2. Community member asks about possible soccer program
A community member and past Ellsworth School District employee brought a proposal to the school board; she asked to look into a soccer program, as her seventh-grade son would like to be able to play in high school. From what she has heard, and another community member chiming in, there may be widespread interest in students. Superintendent Barry Cain expressed interest in collaborating on gathering more information from parents and students.
3. Controversial topics and discrimination policy discussion
The school board discussed and approved revisions to a district policy outlining how to address controversial topics in the classroom. Staff are permitted the introduction and proper educational use of controversial issues provided the material is
“Related to the instructional goals of the course of study and level of maturity of the students.”
“Does not tend to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”
“Encourages open-mindedness and is conducted in a spirit of scholarly inquiry.”
The new addition to the policy includes that the material “does not cause a substantial disruption in the school environment.”
Staff have been permitted to express personal opinions. An addition to the policy extends these duties, stating a teacher “may only express a personal opinion after student discussion has concluded.”
These revisions come as part of regular policy reviews. Cain said that the district does not often receive complaints about controversial topics in the classroom. The district works to be both proactive and reactive when it comes to navigating controversial topics.
Superintendent Cain noted the importance, as with any classroom instruction, the need for age-appropriateness, including the discussion of controversial topics.
The board had a first reading of revisions to the non discrimination policy. These changes come from the federal government and are approved to keep in compliance should matters of discrimination present themselves.
4. School board election process
The board heard from Superintendent Cain about the upcoming dates for filing for school board elections. Three school board seats will be up for reelection, including those of Julie Lundstrom, Susan Beck and Doug Peterson.
Anyone interested in running for a three-year school board term will need to file for election by Jan. 4. Incumbents will need to alert the district by Dec. 24 if they do not plan to seek reelection.
More information will be provided to the community in the coming weeks and can be obtained from the Ellsworth Community School District.
5. See ‘Cinderella’
The Ellsworth High School has three shows left of its rendition of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, “Cinderella.” See the show Nov. 11 and 13 at 7 p.m. or Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Dates for the show were recently updated as the cast includes high school football players who have been continuing on their road toward state.
