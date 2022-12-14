On Dec. 8, Ellsworth computer engineer and library volunteer Mike Benoy and Caroline Herfindah, library youth services librarian and program coordinator, accepted a Packer Foundation grant award in the amount of $4,000 on behalf of the Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.
Former Badger and Packer player Jared Abbrederis presented the check on behalf of the Packer Foundation at their annual Packer Foundation grant recipient luncheon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The award will be used to fund new robot kits and Chrome books for programming the robots which will be used in the Ellsworth Public Library Robotics Exploration Program, which is taught by Benoy.
The library is working on plans to utilize the Chrome books in other programs, in the Makerspace in their new library building and for in-library use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.