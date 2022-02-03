Murder, love and mystery.
Tiffany Meyer, director of the Ellsworth Public Library, recommends nine fiction reads all set in Wisconsin. With the wide selection of titles and themes, there is sure to be a book everyone can enjoy.
A Matter of Motive by Michael Hachey
Police Chief Dexter Loomis and detective Ann Summer team up to solve the murder of a local mayor’s daughter. As they uncover a blackmail scheme, the pair find themselves in the murderer’s line of sight.
Driftless by David Rhodes
A dairy farmer, lifelong paraplegic, pastor, retiree and other characters find their lives intertwined in this tale of contemporary life in rural Wisconsin.
It Happened in Wisconsin by Ken Moraff
A ragtag baseball team set out to change the world during the Great Depression, but face many obstacles along the way. Can they make it big time or will love and money get in their way?
Keeping the House by Ellen Baker
Newlywed Dolly Magnuson realizes marriage is not all that she expected after saying the I Do’s. Bored and lonely, Magnuson becomes obsessed with the history and secrets buried deep within an old abandoned mansion.
Mirror Images by Laurie Norlander
Millionaire twins, a funeral and dangerous betrayals.
Maddy doesn’t know who to trust when her volatile ex-boyfriend shows up to his twin brother's funeral, claiming he committed suicide. As lies are unveiled, Maddy wonders if there could be a murder amongst the residents of her small town.
Old World Murder by Kathleen Ernst
Chloe Ellefson is ready for a fresh start as the new collections curator at Old World Wisconsin museum. But on her first day, an older woman begs her to find a priceless item fast, only to then die in a car crash soon after. As suspicious events start to happen while Ellefson continues to look for the item, she starts to realize someone tried really hard to hide its whereabouts – even by committing murder.
The Book of Bright Ideas by Sandra Kring
A young girl becomes fast friends with a small town newcomer, much to the dismay of her mother. As the pair become closer, questions arise about the new girl and her sister, revealing devastating revelations about life and truth.
The Elegant Gathering of White Snows by Kris Radish
One night, eight friends decide to disappear from their lives and go on a cross country walk on different highways. Media attention is soon drawn to their journey and inspires other women to do the same. Throughout the walk, each of the friend’s backgrounds unfold, telling stories of love, shattered dreams and second chances.
Winter Prey by John Sandford
Set during the winter in a remote Wisconsin area, a local sheriff and reclusive lawman try to solve a triple murder. Secrets and mysteries arise, showing just how close the murder could be.
