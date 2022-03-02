Friendship, gangsters and hard decisions.
Ellsworth Library Director Tiffany Meyer recommends eight Wisconsin reads that can equally make readers laugh and cry.
A Prayer for the Dying by Stewart O'Nan
In a small town, right after the Civil War, an epidemic starts killing off residents one by one and paranoia takes center stage. Jacob Hansen, local sheriff, tries his best to help the community, but soon fear takes over his sanity, and he wonders if there is any hope left for survival.
A Winsome Murder by James DeVita
Separate lives collide in this fast paced thriller about a serial killer whose only prey is local women.
Off Keck Road by Mona Simpson
Set in Green Bay during 1956, three women grow gentle friendships as they each deal with their burdens and dreams.
The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
Edgar Sawtelle – born mute – lives a perfect life with his parents, raising companion dogs. Sawtelle believes nothing can hurt his idyllic existence until his estranged uncle comes back to town and his father dies unexpectedly. Shortly after, Sawtelle finds himself on the run with three dogs and his uncle may be the one chasing him.
The Waters of Star Lake by Sara Rath
Newly widowed Natalie Waters retreats to her lake home for solitude and peace, but nothing is ever that easy. Soon a notorious gangster’s loot, predatorial timberwolves and a handsome biologist find their way into her life. Will Waters choose a relaxing existence on the lake or fulfilling adventure?
This Bright River by Patrick Somerville
At first glance Ben Hanson and Lauren Sheehan don’t have anything in common. Hanson’s life isn’t going anywhere after a batch of bad decisions. Sheehan, on the other hand, abandoned her medical career abroad and just wants a peaceful life away from violent events. When the two reconnect in their hometown, they start to realize they can’t run away from their problems, but they might be able to help each other deal.
What Burns Away by Melissa Falcon Field
Claire Spruce and her family relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, and everything went swimmingly. That is until, Spruce’s old flame meets up with her and asks for a favor. A simple favor. Spruce agrees, unknowing that her life is about to change forever.
You're Not You by Michelle Wildgen
College student Bec wants to get away from her life of questionable decisions, so she answers a caregiver want ad to help Kate, a wealthy woman suffering with ALS. As Bec does more and more personal tasks, Bec and Kate build a strong bond built on trust, humor and candor.
