Romance, loss and violence.
Librarians at the Ellsworth Public Library recommend eight Midwest based books for those looking to escape reality between the pages of an epic story.
A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick
Catherine Land answers a newspaper ad looking for a “reliable wife” with one goal in mind; to marry the wealthy man, kill him over time to not raise suspicion and take all his money. But the lonely Ralph Truitt had plans of his own when he placed the ad. Will the two fall in love or will their story end in murder?
Bitter Sweet by LaVyrle Spencer
Recently widowed Maggie returns to her hometown in the hopes of starting over with her teenage daughter. When she reunites with her old sweetheart, Maggie starts to look at life through a fresh lens and their relationship blooms. The only problem, sometimes old flames were meant to stay in the past.
Orchard by Larry Watson
A painter, his muse and their partners.
Sonja Skordahl comes to America searching for a new life, but slowly becomes defined by her roles of wife and mother. When fate lands her in the studio of painter Ned Weaver, she is transformed into his sole muse and object of desire. Slowly both her husband and Ned demand possession of Skordahl, turning things into violent chaos.
River Angel by Manette Ansay
Residents of a small rural town say there is an angel who lives in the river. For years, the area has brought people good fortune and luck, but after a boy’s mysterious death by water, people start to wonder if their protector is sent from heaven or somewhere darker.
Stoney Lonesome Road by Rick Pendergast
Jack Delaney starts his first day on the job as a police officer by saving the life of a petty thug. Delaney is proud of his quick action, but after many shocking events take place, he starts to wonder if he should have let the man die.
Take Me Home by Dorothy Garlock
1945. World War II is not over yet, and Olivia Marsten reluctantly agrees to marry her childhood best friend before he is sent overseas to fight. While she awaits his safe return, Marsten and mysterious Peter Becker start falling in love. Will Marsten take her chance at true love or will Becker’s secrets destroy them all?
The Mourning Hours by Paula DeBoard
Kirsten Hammarstrom hasn’t stepped foot in her childhood town since she was 9 years old when her brother’s girlfriend mysteriously disappeared. Now years later, she is forced back by a family tragedy and must confront what happened all those years ago.
Vintage by Susan Gloss
Hourglass Vintage looks to be a simple clothing boutique in Madison, Wisconsin, but behind each piece lies a story of heartache, love and loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.