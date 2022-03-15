The Ellsworth High School band and choir are planning a trip to Orlando on March 6-11, 2023, allowing students to perform at Disney World and attend musical workshops.
“These trips offer our students a great experience from a musical standpoint while also providing them a memorable trip with other students, the staff and chaperones that attend,” Superintendent Barry Cain said.
70 students and 15 adults will stay five nights, six days at a hotel and have passes to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Universal Citywalk, according to the trip packet.
Other excursions and events include:
Disney's Epcot Center: Reflections of Earth fireworks show.
Disney Sings Choir Workshop in the Circle of Life Theatre.
Disney Band Workshop at Showcase in Hollywood Studios.
Band performs on Marketplace Stage.
Choir performs at Disney.
Visit Ron Jon Surf Shop.
Beach time at Cocoa Beach.
Explore Harry Potter's Wizarding World.
Eat at Hard Rock Café.
Walk around Disney's Animal Kingdom.
The overall estimated cost – covering airfare, accommodations, most meals and transportation – is $1,649 per student in a room of four, $1,724 per student in a room of three, $1,799 per adult in a room of two and $2,099 per adult in a room of one, according to the trip packet.
The first deposit of $150 must be made by June 1, with final payment and balance due by Jan.6, 2023.
Fundraising opportunities will be available next fall to help with travel costs.
For more information, please contact Choir Director Karen Kornmann at 715-273-3908, Ext. 2247 or band teacher Nicholas Junker at 15-273-3908, ext. 2248.
