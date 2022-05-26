An Ellsworth fallen veteran will be honored this Sunday, May 29, during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, all NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have their names replaced on car windshields with those of fallen service members – an annual tradition known as the 600 Miles of Remembrance.
The number 6 of Brad Keselowski will carry the name of SPC Bert E. Hoyer, from Ellsworth, who was a member of the Army Reserve while attending Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. He was killed on March 10, 2004, when an IED hit his convoy in Baqubah, Iraq.
The 600 Miles of Remembrance is part of NASCAR’sSalutes Together with Coca-Cola program, celebrating the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.