In 1935, the first Miss Minnesota was crowned. Since then, the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Organization has been supporting young women in furthering their education, careers and passions.
On Friday, June 25, Elle Mark, 2014 Red Wing High School graduate and current Miss St. Croix Valley will compete for the title of Miss Minnesota 2021. Mark competed for the Red Wing Royal Ambassador program in 2014. Though she did not walk away with a crown then, she’s worn 2 since and has been working towards a third. Mark previously held the title of Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest and competed at the Miss Wisconsin pageant in 2019, where she received the non-finalist overall interview award.
“It’s been a year in the making and I’m eager to show off all of the work I’ve done,” said Mark. “I’m most excited to have the opportunity to represent both my home state and hometown at the Miss America competition.”
After a first of its kind, Covid-19 hiatus in 2020, this year's pageant will be held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie and the audience will be socially distanced. Kathryn Kueppers was crowned Miss Minnesota in June of 2019 and continued to represent the state throughout the pandemic in 2020. She will pass the legacy on this week.
21 young women representing various communities around the state will join together on one stage to vie for the crown after a week of sisterhood events, interviews, rehearsals and more.
“I cannot believe the support and encouragement I have received and I am so incredibly grateful,” said Mark. The program will be available via livestream for purchase and tickets to attend in person are available at missminnesota.org.
