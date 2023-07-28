It was no small feat for the Red Wing Elks to continue their work for 120 years.
Since July 23, 1903, Red Wing Elks Lodge #845 has served the community of Red Wing through their non-profit work and fundraising events which directly benefit veterans, first responders, students, athletes and people experiencing homelessness.
Last Saturday, the Red Wing Elks celebrated those 120 years of service.
Red Wing Mayor and Elks member of 48 years, Mike Wilson, read the proclamation in recognition of the organization’s dedication to its community.
“The Red Wing Elks Lodge #845 is a member of the nation’s largest fraternal organization, known as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, which includes nearly 1 million men and women of the BPOE who continue to serve our nation and community as volunteers in a variety of worthy efforts,” Wilson said. “Their devoted service to our greater community continues to benefit a diverse public through our programs.”
These programs include the Elks National Foundation grant projects, Christmas food baskets, Elks scholarships, Elks hoop-shoot, drug awareness programs and numerous activities to support the families and youth in the area.
Red Wing Elks Exalted Ruler Jessica Nelson approached the podium after Mayor Wilson, expressing the honor she felt to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Lodge #845.
Nelson welcomed the Red Wing Elks members of 50 years or more to the stage for special recognition. More than 20 men and women stood up and made their way to the front of the room.
Among the group was 98-year-old Jim Isensee, who was celebrating 75 years as a member.
“You guys are our foundation,” Nelson said, “Our oldest members– you are our foundation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.