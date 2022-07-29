Join the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor team on Aug.7 at 10 a.m. in Bay Point Park for a dedication ceremony.
The bridge is in “memory and honor of those who displayed extreme courage in the face of great danger with little regard for self,” according to its website.
The dedication ceremony includes:
Multi-generation honor guard with Red Wing’s vets color guard.
Bagpipes by Lynn Ista, a city native.
Short stories of great courage.
Red Wing’s community men’s chorus.
Soloist Warren Petryk, representing Wisconsin District 93.
Patriotic displays on the bridge, water and air.
Remarks by Minnesota District 21A Representative Barb Haley.
Proclamation by USMC Vietnam veteran David Zien.
This event will start rain or shine. The bridge team recommends people bring a chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.