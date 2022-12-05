In the upcoming Goodhue County special election for the District 5 seat, two candidates have announced their candidacy.
Edward Moritz has lived in Red Wing and Goodhue County for the last five years. He moved to the area from South Dakota and has become connected to the community.
“I’ve lived in Goodhue County for about five years, coming up this spring. My fiance’s family lived in the area, and I made the move from South Dakota,” he said.
“I fell in love with Red Wing and Goodhue County and the people and I love living in Minnesota,” he continued.
Moritz previously ran for the commissioner seat in 2020 against the late County Commissioner Paul Drotos.
He is running for the District 5 seat to continue in the improvement of the Goodhue County and Red Wing community.
“I’m very passionate about what I believe in, and I want to make the county and the community better than I found it,” he said.
Moritz lives in Red Wing with his children and fiance and wants to make the community a place for them and his family to thrive.
“I have a growing family and it is getting unfortunately harder and harder to make ends meet with inflation and increasing property taxes almost every year that I have owned a home here,” he said.
He hopes to tackle issues like tax increases and the cost of living in the area.
“During the pandemic taxes were continuing to increase and people couldn’t work and it was a difficult time for families,” he said.
Moritz doesn’t have any experience serving in local government, but he has worked in coordinating roles with local groups.
“I don’t have government experience, but I have worked and volunteered within the political system,” he said.
He wants to bring his work ethic and commitment to serving his community to the role if elected for the county commissioner seat.
“I’ve always had a passion to serve my fellow community members, and if I see a problem I want to fix it. I’m hands on and I consider myself a self-taught man,” he said.
“I like to work with both sides of the aisle and see if we can compromise and work together to implement solutions,” he continued.
