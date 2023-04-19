Red Wing Earth Week

During this Earth Week, there are many events and activities planned for the community to get outside and celebrate. 

Earth Week is planned by the Red Wing Sustainability Commission and their goal this week is to spread awareness and get people outside to learn more about the planet and how to care fo it. 

Community Events

Thursday, April 20

  • Earth Day, Goodhue County, and the Future, 6-8 p.m., at Red Wing Fire Station 2, 4880 Moundview Dr. Nate Hagens, executive director of the Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future. Spread the word. Invite your friends to the presentation. Sponsored by Resilient Red Wing and Citizens' Climate Lobby Red Wing.

Friday, April 21

  • Climate Change and Militarism, 6:30 p.m., at the Ignite Building, 419 Bush St. Sponsored by Veterans for Peace.

Saturday, April 22

  • Hike the Bluff, sunrise to sunset, at He Mni Can-Barn Bluff. Celebrate Earth Day with a hike on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff. It is one of the best-known natural features along the upper Mississippi River and is significant for its geology and its association with prehistoric and native peoples. Sponsored by Friends of the Bluffs.

  • Electric vehicle show, 4-6 p.m. at Red Wing High School.

  • Wild and Scenic Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., at Red Wing High School. Sponsored by the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center.

There are more activities scheduled throughout the week, to see the full list of activities visit the city’s website at red-wing.org/1089/Earth-Week-2023.

