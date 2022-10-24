The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call in the early morning of Monday, Oct. 24. Upon arrival firefighters found a fully involved home.
At 1:05 a.m., the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the 2400 Block of Sunny Meadow Lane.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the call. They confirmed that all occupants had evacuated the building.
Firefighters used a defensive fire attack to extinguish the fire. It was under control within 1 hour and 30 minutes of arrival.
The high wind speed contributed to the fast spread of the fire. A subsequent grass fire was located and extinguished as well.
There were no injuries to residents or emergency responders.
The residence sustained significant fire damage to the entire structure. The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Apparatus used on the scene included three fire engines, one ambulance, one ladder truck and two chief officers. A total of 31 firefighters worked at the scene for approximately five hours. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Excel Energy Gas and Electric, Lake City Fire Department and Ellsworth Fire Department assisted on the scene of the incident. Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth Ambulance provided station coverage during the incident.
