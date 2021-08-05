The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide drought warning. As a result the DNR has asked cities to implement policies to reduce daily water usage. Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing are currently in a moderate drought intensity.
The city of Red Wing reported on Saturday, July 31, "All Minnesota cities are asked to reduce their daily water usage to 50% above normal January usage. Currently the city of Red Wing is meeting this goal. In order to maintain this level, residents are strongly encouraged to restrict the watering of lawns, landscaping or gardens between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to reduce sprinkler, irrigation systems and all other non-essential water usage as much as possible."
If drought conditions continue or worsen across the state, the city of Red Wing may need to enact stronger water use restrictions. Visit the city of Red Wing’s public works utility division website to find tips on how to conserve water around the house as well as tips for watering your lawns.
