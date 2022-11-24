Lifelong Goodhue County District 5 resident, Dr. Susan Betcher, filed for candidacy in the upcoming special election.
The Goodhue County special election is required by law due to the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos in August of this year.
The special election is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will determine who will complete Drotos’ term.
Betcher currently serves as the commissioner for District 5 after being appointed to the seat by Drotos before his death and again appointed after his death.
“Commissioner Drotos requested I serve during his illness. Upon his death, I received unanimous board approval to continue until a special election can be held,” she said.
Her reason for running in this election and her drive to continue serving in this seat is to give back to the community.
“I want to give back to the community that has given so much opportunity to generations of my family,” Betcher said.
Her main focus going into the election is to implement evidence based, cost effective solutions at all levels of county government.
“As a board, we need to provide thoughtful stewardship of our economic and natural resources as we work to protect health, safety and opportunity for all county citizens,” she said. “Citizens need to know they are getting good value for their tax dollars and know that their voices are being heard.”
Betcher grew up on the East end of Red Wing and considered Memorial Bludd to be her backyard.
After graduating from Red Wing Central High School she went on to St. Olaf College and then to the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Betcher retired in June 2022 after 35 years in her medical career. Prior to serving on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners, she served six years on the Wacouta Township Board.
She and her husband Steve Betcher have two grown children and two grandchildren. She hopes to continue her work in making Goodhue County a better place to live and work.
“I want Goodhue County to continue to be a great place to grow up, work, raise a family and retire,” she said.
