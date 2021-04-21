The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday that Dr. Marsha Danielson will be the next president of Minnesota State College Southeast.
“Dr. Danielson has demonstrated that she's a champion of innovative collaboration, collaboration that will remain critical to student success efforts at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said. “Dr. Danielson is an energetic, innovative and transparent leader who can provide the college with the leadership it needs to move to the next level. I'm confident that Minnesota State College Southeast is on an upward trajectory in all areas and Dr. Danielson’s leadership will propel it to even greater heights.”
Dr. Danielson has worked in education for over 25 years, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Minnesota State University-Mankato and has a doctorate degree from Ferris State University in Michigan.
She has served South Central College as senior associate to the president and dean of economic development, and since 2016 as vice president of economic development.
“I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Minnesota State College Southeast as we continue to build on the rich history and tradition of college employees who know their students by name,” Dr. Danielson said. “The Minnesota State College Southeast’s student ready culture of caring and putting the needs of students first, is exactly the type of learning enterprise that I aspire to lead. A place where our communities seek us out as the partner of choice to enhance the quality of life and the economic economic vitality of the region.”
In a previous Republican Eagle interview, Dr. Danielson said that as president she will focus on inclusivity outreach for students of color and developing relationships with local schools.
“I have a strong passion for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Dr. Danielson said. “I'm in the business of education because I really want to see all students reach their full potential both personally and professionally.”
Dr. Danielson is set to begin her new role on July 1, 2021.
