During a sunny and warm weekend, doors to artist studios around Red Wing were wide open for people to visit and learn about different art mediums and the stories artists tell through their work.
Over 30 artists in 12 locations throughout the surrounding Red Wing area were eager to welcome people into their creative spaces.
“Thirty-seven artists across twelve different sites are opening their studios and workshops for visitors to gain a deeper understanding of their stories and creative processes in painting, wood sculpture, ceramics, wheel-thrown pottery, glass, drawing, photography, jewelry, and textiles,” a news release stated prior to the event this weekend.
The Anderson Center at Tower View hosted 12 of the total 37 participating artists. Some artists held demonstrations of their work, including pottery demonstrations, glass demonstrations, jewelry-making demonstrations and more.
The artists each specialize in their own mediums and were happy to answer questions about their work during the weekend-long event.
Some artists joined others in their Red Wing studios as guests.
At the Artist Sanctuary artists Heidi Bacon and Trudi Schaefer had their works on display.
At the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center artists Sushila Anderson, Ava LaRue and Glynnis Lessing were guests showcasing their art.
Last year was the first annual Studio Tour and hundreds of visitors came to speak with artists during the inaugural event. Similarly this year there was a steady flow of attendees waiting to speak with some of their favorite local artists.
Participating artists included: Chap Achen, Sushila Anderson, Heidi Bacon, Kate Bauman, Lynn Brown, Sam Brown, James Borden, Deb Lee Carson, Max Cora, Gail Dahlberg, Julie DeVetter, Danielle Flicek, Willow Gentile, Jamie Harper, Deneena Hughes, Kevin Ihrke, Art Kenyon, CS King, Brandy Klindworth, Ava LaRue, Heather Lawrenz, Glynnis Lessing, B-J Norman, Terri Orth, Sue Pariseau, Jesus Rodriguez, Trudi Schaefer, Jackie Scherer, Clare Schuster, Peggy Simonson, Russ Stanton, Sam Thompson, Peter Waldman, Lindsey Cherek Waller, Dan Wiemer, Mark Woerpel Music, & Alexis Zaccariello.
For more information about the studio tour and the artists that attended the 2023 event visit https://www.redwingareastudiotour.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.