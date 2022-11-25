Downtown and West End businesses are ready for Red Wing residents to shop local this holiday season..
Red Wing has a unique variety of businesses that offer something for everybody on people’s shopping lists.
By shopping local for the holidays residents can help support their local business owners and ensure the variety is here to stay.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses across the country have struggled to get back on their feet. Red Wing has not been spared in these struggles.
This upcoming weekend, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for people to shop at the downtown businesses.
Many of the local shops are offering sales and specials and each of the stores is excited to see faces during the busy weekend.
Phileo Style
Owner Andrea Hanson at Phileo Style on Plum Street hopes to see the Red Wing community shopping locally for the holidays.
“When you shop locally you are directly impacting someone’s family, it doesn’t go to a larger corporation” she said.
“It goes to the family who owns the business and it affects their ability to buy groceries and buy Christmas gifts and it makes a direct impact,” she continued.
This Small Business Saturday Phileo Style is offering 10% off of $100 or more, 20% off $200 or more and 30% off 300 or more.
The shop offers clothing pieces and accessories. Hanson says it is the perfect stop for holiday outfit shopping.
“I always say this is the perfect place to get your holiday party outfits. For gifts we also have gift cards and we are fully stocked for helping you feel beautiful,” she said.
210 Plum Crazy
The newer downtown Red Wing shop 210 Plum Crazy has many unique gifts that can be used as stocking stuffers. They also have a variety of Red Wing themed gifts and other unique items.
“We are great for holiday shopping for gift giving, but we also have decorations for the holidays. We have everything from food to women’s clothing and unique gifts,” Owner Tami Hicks said.
The store is preparing for a busy weekend and overall busy season for shoppers.
“The biggest prep work for the holidays is getting the merch out and stocking our stocking stuffers up,” Owner Amy Hovland said.
210 Plum Crazy is owned by five women.
Shopping local is something they hope Red Wing will take advantage of this year. Their shop has reasonable prices for their standout gifts.
“People might be surprised our prices are reasonable and not more than big box stores and we might have better quality at a similar price point and we are open seven days a week,” Hovland said.
“I think shopping locally has a caring aspect, it is more personal and us owners, we all love to talk to people and meet people and help them find what they need,” Hicks added.
Cut Above Home
Cut Above Home also offers unique pieces and home decor that can be gifted for holidays.
Manager Tammy Diman is encouraging people to check out the businesses downtown and take the time to walk around and see what is offered.
“If people took the time to walk around town I think a lot of stores here in Red Wing have a lot of variety,” Diman said. “We have a lot here in town and I don’t think people realize that. We are stocking up for the weekend and going over displays and refreshing them for the holiday season.”
At Cut Above Home this Small Business Saturday they are offering 10% off all Christmas decor including greenery, candles and picture frames.
“Shopping local is so important and everybody needs to do it. We have a great little town for everyone to find some gifts,” Diman said.
The Creative Hand
At the Creative Hand Owner Michelle Tracy offers one of a kind gifts. The store creates engraved pieces that can be changed and made to accommodate any person and occasion.
Her unique shop is something that Red Wing residents can gift to friends, neighbors, teachers, family members and anyone else that would enjoy customized items.
The Creative Hand also offers items at all price ranges to make gift shopping a little less stressful.
“There is pretty much just about anything for anybody down here and my store has a lot of options, you aren’t put into a box with my designs, it can literally be anything for anybody,” Tracy said.
She hopes people will take the time to come downtown during the holiday season to see what is offered.
“Shopping in the downtown area is important and a lot of people forget that we are here and taking the day on Saturday and walking around and having lunch and visiting all the unique stores is super important,” Tracy said.
Uffda Shop
Uffda Shop has a variety of Scandinavian themed items that can be given as gifts.
Owner Sara Skyberg hopes people will find something for everyone while shopping locally this year.
“We have things that you just don’t see everywhere, unique items at all price points and free gift wrapping,” she said. “It is a big weekend for us so we are staffed up. We have something for everyone.”
Uffda will have a sale on a variety of crystal votives this Small Business Saturday.
