Red Wing Downtown Main Street and its partners launched a new challenge this year for housing and economic development in the historic downtown area.
This is the third challenge of this nature from Downtown Main Street and its partners. The organization held a restaurant challenge in 2015 and a retail challenge in 2016.
This program was a collaboration by the city of Red Wing, the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Red Wing Port Authority, the Jones Family Foundation and Red Wing Downtown Main Street a few months ago.
The challenge started with an application process, developers could apply for the grant as long as they met the qualifications of the grant program.
After applications were reviewed, one project was recommended for consideration of the funding.
Downtown Main Street stated in a news release, “The application submitted by Bush Street Investments for the redevelopment of the Hallstom’s Building was recommended to move forward to the individual
organizations for consideration of funding.”
The project will add more housing to the historic district. With the housing shortage that Red Wing is facing, adding housing to the downtown area is necessary and this project is a step in that direction.
“We thank Diane and Dave Hallstrom for their investment in downtown Red Wing for decades and are excited for the new investment that will help preserve that historic building for the next century,” Executive Director of Downtown Main Street Megan Tsui said.
Now that an application has been recommended to move forward, the challenge partners will review the application separately before next steps are taken.
The news release stated, “The proposed project would add five residential units to the second story of the building occupied by Hallstrom’s at 317 Bush Street, involve significant exterior facade improvements, and preserve the integrity of this important, historic building.”
The goal of the program is to spur economic and housing growth in the historic downtown area. The partners involved in sponsoring the challenge offered an incentive package of up to $335,000 for a project to be finished by the end of 2023 or 18 months after being awarded as the winner of the challenge.
This program uses the existing funding sources for downtown redevelopment as well as local foundation funding.
“This challenge helped us promote these resources to offer developers and property owners support to
bring brick and mortar revitalization to our downtown and to identify challenges to owners redeveloping
their properties,“ said City Council President Becky Norton.
Once the separate entities review the project, Bush Street Investments will work with the partners on the project.
The news release stated, “The challenge required a dollar-for-dollar match and the financial incentives will be awarded based on the demonstrated financial need of the project. Construction on this project is expected to start this fall.”
