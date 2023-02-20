Over the course of this past year, Red Wing has welcomed 2.6 million visitors to the downtown and West End District.
Red Wing’s Downtown Main Street looked at cell phone data to see how many people are visiting the city, how often and for how long.
“We purchased a software with a grant that takes cell phone data from location and a company uses that data to understand who is in our downtown and in our shops so we can get a detailed look at how many people are in our city and their demographics,” Executive Director at Downtown Main Street Megan Tsui said.
They looked at data from the Red Wing West End District and Downtown Red Wing to see how many people are visiting the area and for how long.
“This helps us understand what is happening in our downtown,” she said.
From Feb. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023, the data showed that during that duration of time there were 2.6 million visits to the downtown and west end areas.
That number included both residents and tourists visiting the West End and downtown areas.
The data showed visitor frequency and the average showed people were coming back to the area about six times or more.
When people visit Red Wing’s downtown and West End, many of them are staying for more than 2½ hours.
Downtown Main Street took the data and compared it to other communities like Hudson and Faribault to see how Red Wing differs when it comes to visits and frequency of visits.
“We hear a lot of people say we should be more like other towns, so we wanted to run a comparison,” Tsui said.
In the reports it showed that Red Wing has more visitors than Faribault and Hudson in their downtown areas throughout the duration of the year.
“That was surprising to me, there are myths out there that we need to dispel about how many people are here and how we compare to other communities,” Tsui said.
The numbers show that the businesses across the city and the tourism industry within Red Wing have made a comeback after COVID-19.
“We should celebrate our successes,” Tsui said.
Tsui pointed out that there is still work to be done to continue that growth and attain more economic development.
“But there is still a lot of work to be done if we are going to continue to grow our local economy,” Tsui said.
