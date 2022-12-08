Residents at the Downtown Plaza recently held an auction to raise money for a local cause.
The residents decided a few weeks ago that they’d like to give back to the community. During an auction at the Downtown Plaza, the residents raised a total of $587.50.
The money will go toward delinquent accounts at Red Wing Public Schools for lunches. The money raised will pay for a considerable amount of the meals that students eat each day.
“Our donation is going to the Red Wing Public Schools nutrition program, they feed the students breakfast and lunch,” Resident Services Coordinator Siouxsie Fabian-West said.
“The program has had some defunding and there are students who can’t keep up with the accounts. In the end, when those accounts are delinquent the food gets paid for through the general fund and that affects other things that happen at the school,” she continued.
The residents collectively decided to donate the money to these accounts because they wanted to help children in the community. This seemed like one of the best ways to do that.
One of the residents at the Downtown Plaza has a grandson who is a professional auctioneer. For their auction Jeremy Schafer, professional auctioneer from Lake City, came to help with the fundraiser.
“We talked about this fundraiser at several resident council meetings and the residents decided they wanted to benefit children and they wanted it to be a local program and the Red Wing Public Schools nutrition program was what we decided on,” Fabian-West said.
The money donated to the schools will help many families who have struggled with paying for their children’s meals after a universal meal program was ended at the school this year.
“This really means a lot to us, especially after going back to paid meals after coming off of a universal meal program,” said Jess Peña, nutrition services director for Red Wing Public Schools.
“It is really hard for a lot of families to pay for the meals. We are still working to get a law passed to get universal meals in our schools, but a lot of families have troubles qualifying and filling out applications,” she continued.
With the program for assistance there are criteria and qualifications for students to receive help with paying for meals. Some of the families make just $5 too much to qualify.
“Some families will make $5 too much and that is so terrible for me to hear that and they fall through the cracks with the unpaid meal debt and so this is very awesome for this money to be raised for us and to see it go back into our community,” Pena said.
The amount raised during the auction is enough to cover more than 200 lunches at the schools.
“This will pay for between 200-250 lunches, the high school lunches are about $3 and they get an entree with four sides and they get milk,” Anne Robertson, district communications manager said.
“I have had the pleasure this fall to work in three of our lunch rooms to get a better idea of what Jess’s world is like,” she continued.
At the schools some of the students do not get food at home and rely on the meals they receive at school. Having a program that will help pay for some of the students' meals helps the schools tremendously.
“Some of these kids don’t have food at home on the weekends or in the evenings so this is very important to them so that they can get something to eat,” Robertson said.
