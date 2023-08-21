Music is bursting from the corner of Third and Bush Streets in downtown Red Wing every Saturday this summer.
The Brick and Mortar Group has partnered with Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet to bring live music to the streets of downtown during the summer months.
The idea sparked within a group of downtown business owners who are all part of a grass-roots initiative called Brick and Mortar. They racked their brains for ways to bring people downtown while giving local artists a platform.
The Brick and Mortar group’s core leaders include Jill Fanslow owner of Tootsie Too's & Red Wing Restyle, Valerie Bingham owner of Go Brazen, Andrea Hanson owner of Phileo Style, and Becca Spain one of the owners of 210 Plum Crazy.
“Julie Schrimpf, owner of Cut Above Home, has been instrumental in the development of our three local shopping and dining events as well as orchestrating a platform for local artists to showcase their talent with live outdoor music in Historic Downtown Red Wing,” Spain said.
The group has worked closely with Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet, Visit Red Wing and the Red Wing Area Chamber to bring annual events and live music to the community.
“Volunteers and Red Wing businesses have worked hard to create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors through these three annual events and the live music series in our community,” Spain said. “Along with the unwavering support from Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet, Visit Red Wing, and the Red Wing Area Chamber.”
This summer outside of Howes Diamond Jewelers on the corner of Third and Bush Streets, two local musicians will rotate in playing live music.
Linus Cuchetti, son of local musician Tony Cuchetti, will be performing live once a month and local musician and News Director at KWNG Greg Taylor will be performing the rest of the Saturdays through Oct. 7.
The Summer Music Series is the product of downtown organizations collaborating with each other. Red Wing Brick and Mortar and Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet have come together to secure the funding and bring music to the downtown area.
“Downtown Mainstreet has helped secure two grants, last year and this year for music in historic downtown Red Wing during the summer, along with funds raised by the Red Wing Brick and Mortar Group to pay local musicians each week,” Spain said.
In 2022 musicians that performed live were a part of the Alive with Creativity Program grant and in 2023 musicians they have been sponsored by a grant secured by Downtown Mainstreet from the Wings Foundation that is specifically for musicians.
The well attended Boutique Crawl events are hosted by Red Wing Brick and Mortar. Through those events they raise funds for more downtown development events.
“This two-day event happens on a Friday and Saturday during a weekend in July. A VIP Cup is pre sold four weeks leading up to the event and during, VIP Cup holders enjoy exclusive discounts, promotions, and giveaways from participating retailers and restaurants,” Spain said. “The profits from the VIP Cups are used to pay our local musicians to play live music in the streets of Red Wing on Saturdays in the summer.”
Both groups have shown continuous support for strengthening the community through events and programs like the Summer Music Series.
“Downtown Mainstreet and the Red Wing Brick and Mortar believe in community efforts like the Summer Music Series, to grow our local economy, strengthen community engagement, and celebrate local talent,” Spain said.
