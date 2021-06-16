It's time to donate pencils, pens, notebooks and more for United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties’ "Stuff the Bus" event.
This event is United Way's annual school supply drive and is being held July 6 through Aug. 7.
Their goal is to collect enough basic supplies to assemble 300 kits for local elementary, middle and high schools students, according to United Way.
Drop off locations are as follows:
United Way of GWP
Merchants Bank
Red Wing Public Library
You can also shop online through United Way's Amazon wishlist and have the donation shipped directly to them.
After the kits are created, they will be distributed to local students at a drive-thru event and delivered to seven school districts in the area.
For event information, please visit https://www.uw-gwp.org/school-supply-drive-2021/ or read the flyer below.
