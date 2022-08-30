Prior to Don Kliewer’s first City Council meeting as an official council member, the city staff held a reception to welcome Kliewer into the new position.
Community members, council members and city staff gathered to welcome Kliewer.
“I think it is the beginning of some new mindsets for the council and looking at things in a different light,” Kliewer said in an interview with the Republican Eagle following his win in the special election.
During his campaign he talked with residents and explained his approach to decision making on the City Council.
“One of the things I really stand by is a common sense approach to governing,” he said
Kliewer has lived in Red Wing since 2006 and has been involved in the community through the Chamber of Commerce and worked as the general manager for local radio stations for several years.
Before the meeting, he talked with residents and other council members and has started acclimating to the new position.
Kliewer was sworn in as an official council member for Ward 2 during the City Council budget workshop meeting on Monday night.
Kliewer was sworn in by City Clerk Teri Swanson during the meeting and took his official seat for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.