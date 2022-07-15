Donald Kliewer is among the candidates running for the Ward 2 position on the Red Wing City Council.
Kliewer has lived in Red Wing for 17 years and was the former general manager for Q Media Group, KWNG-KCUE Red Wing, KLCH-Lake City and WBHA Wabasha.
Although he is retired, he is still involved with the radio business.
“I moved here in 2006, I was former general manager for the radio station and just retired in 2020, I still do some consulting work in the radio business, and I have a radio show called The Valley Outdoors,” he said.
As he campaigns for the election, Kliewer is planning to use a “common sense approach to governing” if elected to the council.
“One of the things I really stand by is a common sense approach to governing,” he said
“I think that is what the community is looking for and is what they need. That is how I want to approach it, and if I am elected it is going to take the council coming together on issues to get things done,” he continued.
He has experience with leadership aside from his many years as general manager for the local radio stations. Kliewer has served on the Fairmont school board and was on the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for six years.
“I’ve been really involved with my local communities over the years. When I lived in Fairmont I was elected to the Fairmont school board, and I was a founder of the organization called Services for Challenging Youth in Fairmont,” he said.
“Here in Red Wing I served as a chair for Red Wing 2020 and I served on the Chamber board for six years, and I was chair for one year and then I served as an advisory member for another year,” he continued.
Kliewer plans to use this experience in the council, “I have a lot of leadership experience that I can utilize,” he said.
With the election drawing closer, Kliewer is going out and talking with people in his ward and listening to his community’s needs.
“Talking about the issues that are important to the community and listening to what people are saying is how I will analyze what needs to be done,” he said.
A goal Kliewer has is to get the council to come to agreements on issues in order to keep moving forward.
“I only have one vote and that is why consensus is so important, we need to agree on the direction we want to go. If we all agree then it becomes easier to solve the problems in our community,” he said.
