The Ellsworth School Board met Oct. 11 to discuss a districtwide levy, member wages and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Districtwide levy
Board members set the total 2022 levy for taxable property within the district at $9,221,538.
Breakdown
General school purposes: $6,537,615
Debt service: $2,197,541
Non-referendum debt: $336,382
Community service: $150,000
Board member wages
The yearly stipend for each School Board position was discussed and set.
Wages
President: $2,700
Vice President: $2,200
Clerk: $2,400
Treasurer: $2,400
Member: $2,100
All members will be reimbursed for travel expenses, housing, food and other miscellaneous items as costs arise.
Professional Learning Communities update
Several months ago, a Professional Learning Communities plan for 2021-2022 was approved by the board. District staff created the initiative to build the collective capacity of a successful school environment.
During Monday night’s meeting, the plan was reevaluated to improve student education, support staff efforts, reflect personnel turnover and match a “return to normal” phase.
The following is the updated version:
Activities and initiatives
Solution Tree Trainings with multiple staff events.
Internal evaluations: Staff feedback, redefined training and onboarding, data to drive student learning and more.
Targets for success
Improving team collaboration.
Professional discussions focused on truly improving.
Focus on student performance to drive improvements.
Student performance data
Looking at grade level exam scores, graduation rates, attendance and educational equity.
