Burnside and Sunnyside Elementary schools will swap start and stop times this coming school year.
This will enable Twin Bluff Middle School and Red Wing High School to start 10 minutes earlier.
The shift will benefit students districtwide and make busing more efficient, Burnside Principal Jen Grove told the School Board Tuesday night.
“We wanted to be part of the solution,” said Grove, speaking on behalf of all principals.
The School Board, which has wrestled with school times for several years, unanimously endorsed the plan for 2023-2024:
Burnside Elementary will be in session 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The majority of the district’s elementary students – grades 2-4 – attend Burnside.
Teachers will report from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, staff will gain about 30 minutes before and after school for greater flexibility in scheduling student-centered meetings.
In addition, loading of buses every afternoon will be easier and more efficient than it has been because the buses will be parked and ready as 400-some children exit – instead of the students waiting for the buses.
“Transportation also will be able to complete drop-offs from the first morning run in the central part of town to start the second morning run for TBMS and RWHS – this makes it more possible to get those students into school earlier and end earlier,” Grove said.
Sunnyside Elementary will be in session 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Kindergartners and first graders will gain 15 minutes of valuable daylight to play outdoors every day – not in complete darkness during the winter. Starting the day with physical, outdoor activity is key to younger children’s ability to settle down and learn in a classroom, Grove explained.
Twin Bluff Middle School will be in session 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Red Wing High School will be in session 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
These time adjustments will benefit the middle and high school students in several ways, board members agreed.
Students in athletics sometimes need early dismissal for away games. Now they will stay in class longer, gaining a couple hours of instruction time over a season.
Students who have after-school jobs will have more time to reach jobs safely that start at 4 p.m., for example.
And a 10-minute earlier start still allows students adequate time for before-school activities and clubs, freedom to help younger siblings in the morning, and the potential for some much needed sleep.
“This schedule will provide a healthy balance for all of our older students while maintaining best practices for mental and physical health. We know that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that older students start after 8:30 a.m. because earlier times negatively affect their wellbeing,” Dr. Martina Wagner, superintendent-elect, said after the meeting. “We will seek community input during the school year to assess the success and effectiveness of the plan.”
