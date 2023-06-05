The latest legislative session in Minnesota has created a lot of discussion.
Senator Steve Drazkowski and Representative Pam Altendorf took the time to break down some of the topics during a town hall event in Red wing.
This was the first of many town hall events they have planned around the district.
“We feel it is important to communicate and educate and to get the information back out into the public,” Altendorf said. “A lot of this information did not break through the media. We want the public to be informed.”
Altendorf and Drazkowski spoke briefly about their experience during the latest legislative session that began on Jan. 3.
“It was a very eventful five months in St. Paul, as you know the democrats control the house, senate and governorship,” Drazkowski said.
“This time was quite a bit different, I noticed it on the second day of session. Normally the tradition has been that the second day of session there is a training, this year it got skipped and they went directly to business.”
Both Drazkowski and Altendorf talked about some of the issues they were focused on during the session, and about the budget surplus.
Some of the items the they went over included abortion laws, education laws, gun laws and energy laws.
“We saw them start off with the social agenda, house file and senate file one was a bill to allow abortion up until the point of birth,” Drazkowski said.
Altendorf says she spent a lot of time advocating for education throughout the session. She was disappointed to find that many amendments to bills were taken out.
“I’m on the education committee, I’m hearing from the superintendents, the school boards and the teachers and they are very concerned,” Altendorf said.
She said that they tried working with democrats to amend bills.
“We were working to try to make it better for Minnesota, but everything we worked together and amended on bills was stripped out in conference committees,” Altendorf said. “Many things that we voted unanimously, democrats and republicans, on an amendment went into a conference committee and was pulled out.”
At the end of the town hall the community was invited to ask questions.
The two representatives are inviting communities across the district to attend their next town hall event.
On June 14, in Goodhue at Holy Trinity Church, another town hall will be open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.
