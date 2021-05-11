The Ellsworth School Board met Monday night to discuss an array of topics including employee wages and students wearing masks in schools.
Here is what you need to know:
Mask policy questioned
A public comment was issued by a concerned Ellsworth parent about how she believes students shouldn’t wear masks in schools.
Superintendent Barry Cain responded by explaining that the district is following Piece County’s mask mandate that is effective until June 14.
The board plans on discussing at a later date if students will be required to wear masks during summer school.
Employee wages
All district employees will be receiving a 3% wage increase and all co-curricular contacts will get a 2% increase for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We need these increases to stay competitive with other surrounding districts,” Cain said.
The base wage for starting teachers was also increased from $41,208 to $43,000.
District bank
As approved by the board, Citizens Community Federal Bank will continue to be the official bank for the district.
