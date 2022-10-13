The Dakota Heritage mural has started to gather comments from the community.
During this year’s Fall Festival volunteers working with the project spoke to the community about the mural and encouraged them to add their own ideas to a large canvas.
Community engagement sessions were scheduled to start this week, but due to unforeseen circumstances the engagement sessions are being postponed.
“Due to a family emergency of Thrive Unltd, the facilitators of the community engagement sessions, we have postponed all sessions. We will be sure to post new dates for sessions when they are rescheduled,” Red Wing Arts stated in a news release.
The project is a collaborative effort between Prairie Island Indian Community, Prairie Island Family Services, City of Red Wing, Goodhue County Health & Human Services, Goodhue County Child & Family Collaborative, Red Wing Arts and Thrive Unltd.
The mural is set for a location on Bluff Street next to the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor.
The engagement sessions are a part of the year-long process of healing and gaining insight on what the mural will encapsulate and represent.
“The series of community engagement sessions will bring people together to reflect, talk and heal and work together toward a mural that acknowledges the past while celebrating the future for our Dakota and Red Wing communities together,” Red Wing Arts stated in a news release.
The idea for the mural came from conversations during the pandemic. The involved groups highlighted the need for more Dakota representation within the Red Wing community. With the new mural honoring the Dakota people, they hope to spark more ideas for representation in the community.
Updates on the rescheduled engagement sessions will be available through Red Wing Arts and other involved organizations.
A video with more information about the mural is available at youtube.com/watch?v=gby4pT3_Dl0.
