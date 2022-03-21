Kevin Johnson – director of buildings, grounds and technology – recommended a districtwide LED replacement to save maintenance and energy costs, during the Red Wing School Board workshop Monday afternoon.
“Pretty much all of our lightbulbs, there’s about 20,000 in the district, are getting to the point of age where we need to replace them . . . so we [looked at] how to save money,” Johnson said March 21.
By completely replacing all lighting to LED bulbs, the district is estimated to save over $85,000 a year with a $1.8 million starting investment.
Lightning specialist Jake Andrist of Retrofit Companies shared the project goals.
Goals
Maintenance
The current lighting system is starting to fail at a higher rate and is in need of replacement.
Reducing related staff maintenance tasks will allow for other tasks to be completed, while reducing operational costs.
Consistency
Consistent lighting district-wide will allow for more efficient maintenance of district facilities, long term.
A one-by-one replacement approach is not cost effective.
Energy-efficiency
Upgrade will make the district more energy efficient.
Reduce electric demand and overhead operational costs.
Rebates
Xcel Energy currently offers utility rebate programs and incentives to replace inefficient technology with LED – the district is expected to receive $211,887.44 in rebates.
Eliminate hazardous waste
Project will remove regulated waste from district facilities.
All mercury lamps and remaining PCB ballasts will be recycled.
Reduce the risk for regulatory and safety incidents, and significantly reduce ongoing recycling costs.
Going green
Positively engage the community with the district-wide green initiatives.
Promote more environmentally-friendly facilities.
Promote positive community support for the district and the changes they are implementing to provide the best environment for all students, staff and residents utilizing facilities.
Long-term impact
Install long-lasting LED technology.
Provide sufficient light levels for over 30 years.
Almost no maintenance time spent on lighting systems.
Educational setting
LED fixtures offer a flicker-free environment for students, teachers and staff, reducing headaches and missed time away from the classroom.
Jackie Paradis, business manager, said that the district would use around $1.9 million in Facilities Maintenance and Capital Facilities Bonds to finance the project.
Board members appeared conflicted about the project but will decide in the near future whether it will move forward.
“We don’t have to replace the lights, we don’t have to do this,” board member Pam Roe said. “[But] is it a good investment? Absolutely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.