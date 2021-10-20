The Goodhue County Board met Oct. 19 to discuss hiring a new Adult Detention Center sergeant and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Adult Detention Center sergeant
A sergeant at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center will be retiring on Dec. 9, 2021. The board has approved Sheriff Marty Kelly to promote a new sergeant who will train with the outgoing person for a two-week period.
The job position will be posted internally in the coming weeks.
Toward Zero Deaths
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has received a $21,450 Toward Zero Deaths grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
With the funding, officers will be conducting highly visible, well publicized traffic safety enforcement with an emphasis on impaired and distracted driving, occupant protection and speeding.
Veterans service officer
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, a special board meeting was held to conduct four separate interviews for the vacant veterans service officer position. Each candidate was scored by a panel of up to three commissioners, four county staff and one representative from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The board decided Tuesday that the top three candidates will be welcomed back for a second in-person interview. Interviewees will not be given any questions ahead of time.
