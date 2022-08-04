Bonnie Thorson – Red Wing native – recently received a $3,000 continuing education scholarship from the local Chapter P of Philanthropic Educational Organization.
“She deserves it,” Jane Rutledge, PEO member and friend of Thorson, said. “She’s a good kid and her parents, Nancy and Gary Thorson are native to Red Wing.”
PEO is “a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations,” according to its website and Rutledge.
The organization was created in 1869 and has chapters all over the country.
Nancy has been a member of Chapter P of Red Wing for 48 years and nominated Thorson for the scholarship.
During the height of COVID-19, Thorson was working as a paraprofessional and helping her three children with school at home.
As she aided her kids, Thorson found a love of elementary education and decided to go back to college to pursue a relative degree.
“She really loved being a paraprofessional, working with special education students, but she has found a love in teaching,” Rutledge said.
Thorson already has bachelor’s degrees in German and communications, which made her eligible for the continuing education scholarship.
“Her mom thought she would be a great candidate to win, and we were all so glad she did,” Rutledge said.
Thorson now lives in the Twin Cities and plans to use the scholarship money toward tuition in the fall.
