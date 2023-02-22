Rough snow conditions and the potential for an accumulation of 20 inches calls for preparation.
City departments meticulously prepare for large winter storms like the one we are experiencing this week.
Public safety departments, public works and other city offices all have protocols they follow when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Fire Department
The Red Wing Fire Department takes steps to be extra prepared during storms.
“The Red Wing Fire Department is increasing staffing during peak storm times at both fire stations to prepare for any type of emergency that can arise,” Fire Chief Mike Warner said.
“We are also in communication with our partner agencies including Mayo Clinic Health System- Red Wing, the Police Departments and Public Works facilities,” he continued.
Fire personnel continue to be agile while also prioritizing safety when responding to emergencies in snow storms.
Response may be delayed if road conditions are unfavorable, but they are committed to keeping the community safe in the rough conditions.
“We have been in contact with the various agencies who plow roads within our response areas so that we can plan accordingly,” Warner said.
The Fire Department has tips for residents during bad storms on how to ensure safety.
“The first and most important thing to do is to prepare ahead of time, the second is do not travel if you don’t have to and the third is to check on your neighbors and help where needed,” Warner said.
The department also reminds community members to clear off fire hydrants as well as address signs and access to homes.
“Reminder to clear snow and ice away from the fire hydrants in an approximate three feet area, as well as a path from the hydrant to the street, if you are using space heats, keep everything to a minimum of three feet clearance,” Warner said.
The Fire Department posted tips to their Facebook page, encouraging residents to help out their neighbors and how to plan ahead for the storm.
“Minnesotans are tough, we all know that, but sometimes it’s that little bit of extra ‘Minnesota Nice’ that gets us all through the long winter and tough times,” they said in the post.
They listed these tips to prepare:
• Make sure your home is stocked with necessities should you be snowed in.
• Keep electronic devices charged in case of a power outage.
• Limit trips and unnecessary travel to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. This makes it safer for those that must be out like our first responders and plow drivers
• Ask your neighbors if they need anything while you’re out. This will help cut down on unnecessary travel and reduce the number of cars on the road.
• Check in on your friends and neighbors.
• Stay informed of changing conditions and alerts from weather services.
• Monitor road conditions before leaving if you must go out, and make sure you have a winter preparedness kit in your vehicle.
Public Works
Public Works departments are all alert during snow emergencies and large snow storms.
“There are quite a few tasks that go into preparing for an upcoming snowstorm. Our folks will run through and double check all of their equipment when we get a full day notice prior to a storm beginning,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
Some of the things they check prior to the storms include: Cutting edges on plows, salt applicator calibration and operations, hydraulic hose conditions, tire condition.
They also check to make sure each truck has its assigned safety equipment like log chains and tire chains.They fill equipment with salt and fuel.
The plows are out on the roads in Red Wing as soon as the snow starts to fall.
They have multiple crews to take care of the streets to ensure safety.
“If the snow does not start until later in the day or evening, a smaller backup crew will take care of the major streets and hills until later in the evening. This allows the main plow crew to get the rest needed to begin their shift at 2 a.m. tomorrow,” Blaney said.
Public world employees that plow the roads treat some of the roads prior to the snowfall.
“Some roads are treated with a brine solution prior to a storm beginning. This solution is usually applied to hills and the downtown core area along with some higher traffic intersections,” Blaney said.
The departments all work together to get through a snowstorm.
They communicate often throughout the duration of the storm and are always keeping one another in the loop.
“When a storm is predicted to be 6 inches or more, Public Works will begin working with the Police Department and the City’s communications folks to prepare a declaration of a snow emergency,” Blaney said.
“We also work with the various other city departments to coordinate staff to cover all shifts to support Public Safety services,” he continued.
City Closures
The city announced that the Red Wing city buildings will not be open to the public on Feb. 23 due to the blizzard warning in effect.
Public safety and public works will be responding as normal.
The Red Wing Public Library will close at 5 p.m. today and remain closed until Friday.
The Solid Waste Campus Office will close today at 4 p.m. and remain closed until Friday. All other Solid Waste operations will continue as normal including residential and commercial collection. The Campus will remain open to commercial haulers only.
City Hall, Public Works, Community Development Building, and Fire Stations will be closed to the public on Thursday.
“We will continue to update our website, Channel 6, and our social media sites with snow emergency information throughout the week,” city officials said.
