Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. .Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is expected until late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 630 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is rising and is near crest. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&