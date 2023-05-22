The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a house fire over the weekend.
On May 21, the department received a call reporting a house fire in the 700 block of McSorley Street in Red Wing.
First responders were at the scene within three minutes of the call.
According to the fire department, “Firefighters made entry into the home and extinguished the fire. One occupant was transported in stable condition to MCHS- Red Wing for smoke inhalation.”
There was minor fire damage within the home. It was mostly contained within the kitchen area of the home where the fire originated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“Apparatus used on the scene included two fire engines, two ambulances and one chief officer. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and Xcel Energy assisted Red Wing Fire Department on the scene,” the Red Wing Fire Department stated in a news release.
Ellsworth Fire and Ambulance provided cover for Red wing during the incident.
