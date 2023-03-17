Red Wing has two fire stations and several firefighters at those stations that are committed to keeping the community safe.
This spring the department is looking to fill additional paid-on-call firefighter positions.
“The position of a paid-on-call firefighter includes performing emergency work and protection of life and property from fire and other hazards, they operate fire department vehicles and perform emergency rescue,” Fire Chief Mike Warner said.
The department is allocated up to 30 paid-on-call firefighters, and they are looking to hire multiple during this application cycle.
Once applications are submitted there is a process of interviews, training and evaluations before new firefighters can put on the equipment and respond to calls.
“The hiring process starts with reference checks, a panel interview, and if you’re selected to move forward there is a physical agility test, a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension background check and a pre-employment medical exam at Mayo Clinic and then there is a psychological assessment,” Warner said.
There is a lot of preparation and steps in the interview and hiring process because of the magnitude of responsibilities firefighters carry.
“When you think about everything that a firefighter has to do, we have to have the public’s trust. There is a lot of responsibility,” Warner said. “So we want to make sure you are physically able, you have no criminal activity and psychologically you are able to be there so there is a lot but we have to make sure of a lot of things.”
Paid-on-call firefighters have the opportunity to have a flexible schedule while also giving back to the community in a big way.
“It’s a choose your own adventure, you have some flexibility in terms of training and calls and there are some other commitments in addition to that,” paid-on-call firefighter Dan Knott said. “But by and large you can pick times that work for you.”
For the firefighters it can be a great way to get to know others in the community and build new friendships along the way.
“Overall it's been a really great experience, you get to train with 30 or so other people, you get to know them pretty well, and we get to do some fun stuff. It’s a really great group of people to work with,” paid-on-call firefighter Alec Whipple said
There’s no previous experience required for the paid-on-call positions. It can serve as an entry opportunity for those who might want to try it.
“If you don’t have any experience we will send you to the fire academy so you can get your basic training,” Warner said.
It can serve as part-time employment for those who might have some previous experience in similar settings.
Firefighters Whipple and Knott both had previous military experience. This was a way for them to stay active and keep that same fellowship that they had while in the military.
“I was in the military and that kind of made me want to do this, after I had gotten out there was a little void there and I missed the camaraderie,” Whipple said.
Knott agreed that this was a good way to stay involved while also maintaining his physical activity and that environment.
“I was in the Navy reserves and I retired from that, and I was looking for something to keep me physically and mentally challenged and get me involved in the community .It is definitely a challenge, but it is also a real privilege,” Knott said.
The best part of the position for them is the rewarding feeling while giving back to the community.
“It is a lot of work, but that makes it even more enjoyable and rewarding,” Knott said.
This could be something for those in Red Wing looking for an opportunity to give back and try something new.
“For people that have roots here in town that plan on being here a while, it is a great opportunity to give back, make a little extra money and everyone has been extremely welcoming. It’s a pretty good time,” Whipple said.
Applications are open until May 14 and can be found on the city’s website at red-wing.org/184/Fire-Emergency-Medical under employment opportunities.
There is a residency requirement of 20 minutes from Fire Station 1 to ensure calls can be attended to quickly.
More information is available on the fire department’s Facebook page.
