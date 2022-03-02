The demolition of the former St. John’s Hospital is completed.
Mayo Clinic Health System owns the property. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the organization sent a letter to those who lived near the former hospital that said that while demolition is done, concrete restoration of sidewalks and curbs is scheduled to be completed in April.
The demolition comes after years of debate about how the building should be used.
In 2019, the Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission voted to recommend a conditional-use permit request to convert the former hospital into apartment units.
The decision was met with a backlash from many community members. Concerns about adding 102 apartment units to the community includes the possible impact on neighborhood home values, the increase in traffic, where residents and visitors would park, where snow would be put and the density of the neighborhood.
Eventually, the City Council decided that the number of units would need to be cut drastically for the project to work in the community. The developer dropped the proposal.
Other suggestions have been raised for the building, but nothing that would be economically feasible and fit in the community was brought to the council.
The Republican Eagle previously reported that the former hospital became a professional center -- also housing the senior center at one point -- after the combined clinic and hospital opened in 2001. The Professional and Community Center had been largely vacant since 2018, though it did serve as a COVID-19 testing site in 2020.
The letter said of the now empty lot, “Mayo Clinic Health System will move forward with selling its property at 1407 W. Fourth St. on the open real estate market at the beginning of March. The lot will be sold in its entirety; we are not requesting zoning changes to subdivide the land before the sale.”
Anyone interested in the property can contact Tom Brown at Lawrence Realty.
