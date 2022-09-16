DNR encourages deer hunters to make a plan for archery season. Minnesota’s archery deer season opens on Saturday, Sept. 17. The DNR is encouraging hunters to make a plan for their season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they can take to process their deer.
The DNR has a tool called “make a plan for deer season” that can help hunters find comprehensive hunting and chronic wasting disease information to review before going afield.
Grouse season
Ruffed grouse and spruce grouse hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 17, and lasts through Jan. 1. Woodcock season is from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Monday, Nov. 7. Hunters can find a variety of grouse and woodcock hunting information, including where and when to hunt, regulations, and safety and educational resources for those who want to learn to hunt these forest birds, at the DNR grouse hunting webpage.
Hunters seeking sharp-tailed grouse need to know the hunting season in the east-central zone remains closed. The hunting season in the northwest sharp-tailed grouse zone will open Saturday, Sept. 17, and last through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Webinar
Archery deer season is almost here and the DNR has a webinar about preparing for archery season at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dana Keller, an archery coach at A-1 Archery in Hudson and a Level 3 USA archery coach and bowhunter, will discuss how to prepare for the upcoming archery deer season and ways to have a more successful hunting season this year.
Find hunting and trapping regulations, harvest registration, how to contact a conservation officer and information about pursuing a variety of species at the DNR hunting webpage. New to hunting? Check out the DNR learn to hunt guides.
