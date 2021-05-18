A special Charter Commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, to discuss objections to its recommendation that Peggy Rehder fill one of its three open seats. City Council Vice President Dean Hove opposes the appointment.
Hove wrote a letter to Judge Kathryn Messerich of the First Judicial District on March 29. The letter states in part, “During her past service on the Red Wing City Council, she exhibited unprofessional and erratic behavior that culminated in her resignation from office. … I believe her presence on the Red Wing Charter Commission would also be detrimental to the professional, orderly conducting of the business before them.”
On April 27, 2018, the Republican Eagle published an article about the dispute between Rehder and Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock. The article reports, “Hallock stated that ‘while seated in the Council Chambers audience area talking with the City's Financial Advisor, Mr. Doug Green, and Council President Kim Beise, I was assaulted and verbally abused by Rehder.’
“The two exchanged pointed statements, tones of voice and the now-infamous pointed finger which Hallock believed Rehder had lifted in his direction with the intention to strike.”
Rehder told the council after the event, “perhaps I should begin by saying how deeply sorry I am that my words and actions could have resulted in anyone perceiving that I was a physical threat, especially to someone of Marshall's physical stature, with whom I have worked for over seven years. However, I do not for one moment believe that this fireman (Hallock is also a paid on call member of the Hook & Ladder 1 crew for the Red Wing Fire Department) was in the least bit physically intimidated."
More recently Rehder has worked with the Commission to Recall City Hall, a citizen group that organized to recall the sitting council members. The group argues that the council has broken Minnesota’s Open Meeting Law. No court or state office has addressed that claim.
Judge David Knutson was appointed by Judge Messerich to appoint a third member to the Charter Commission.
In a letter to the commission members, Knutson stated, “I am asking the commission to respond in writing to the objection by providing a resume or other statement of qualifications of the recommended candidate to serve as a commissioner. I would also like the commission to (respond) to specific concerns raised in the submitted objection.”
Rehder said she is preparing a response and documentation.
The commission’s response and any additional nominees for appointment to the commission must be submitted to the court by City Clerk Teri Swanson by Thursday, May 20.
Community members Terese Bjornstad and Greg Bolt will fill two of the vacancies on the commission.
Wednesday's meeting
The Charter Commission is holding a special meeting at the request of Judge David Knutson. The commission was asked to carry-out three specific actions by Knutson:
- Respond in writing to the objection of Rehder's appointment by providing a resume or other statement of qualifications of the recommended candidate to serve as a commissioner.
- Respond to the specific concerns raised in the objection submitted by Hove.
- Submit any additional recommendations for the open position.
The meeting process will start with Hove's address the Charter Commission. Hove will then have 20 minutes to present information and call witnesses. After the 20 minutes the commission will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Rehder will then be given 20 minutes to address the commission, presenting information and calling witnesses. Again, the Charter Commission will have an opportunity to ask clarifying questions at the end of the presentation.
Rehder informed the Republican Eagle that she will not be able to attend Wednesday's meeting. However, there will be individuals in attendance to testify on her behalf.
Once both parties have spoken the commission will discuss and vote on the three items requested of it by Knutson. Ultimately, Knutson will decide if Rehder or another individual will sit on the commission.
Four individuals have applied to join the Charter Commission since its last meeting: Michael Montgomery, Terri Cook, Michael Johnson and Min MartinOakes.
