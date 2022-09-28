Stand with Ukraine, a community event to support our neighbors at home and abroad, will be held Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls.
Enjoy fellowship, live music and a meal that includes traditional Ukrainian dishes.
Meet the Petrenko family, newly arrived from Ukraine, and hear their story.
Learn about the ongoing struggles of Ukrainians and their resilience in navigating daily life in their home country. View photos, displays and artwork.
This is a free-will offering event. All proceeds will go to support the needs of the Petrenko family and the community of Brovary, Ukraine.
Please RSVP by Oct. 3 by calling 507-263-3042.
