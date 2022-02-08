When the calendar flips to February, residents of the north are in the midst of the cold, dark season. Yet as the month passes, hints of spring slowly begin to emerge. Red Wing Arts’ new show, “Darkest Before the Thaw,” reflects on this annual experience: the bleakness of winter and the promise of spring.
The nonprofit explained in a press release, “Red Wing Arts challenged regional artists to dwell on the melting of ice and snow, to grapple with themes of difficult or hard times, and to reflect on the promise and anticipation of positive outcomes. Thirty artists responded to the prompt ‘Darkest Before the Thaw.’”
The result of the prompt and call for artists is a show of variety, both in media and age and experience of artists.
Media used include photography, acrylic, colored pencil, fiber, graphite, ceramic, mixed media and more.
Mary LaRoche joined Red Wing Arts as the gallery and communications director in October. This is her first curated exhibit in Red Wing.
LaRoche reflected, “The open call attracted both emerging artists and seasoned professionals, all submitting high quality work.”
The majority of the artists in the show live in the Twin Cities metro or southeastern Minnesota, including 12 residents of Goodhue County.
“Darkest Before the Thaw” will be on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery through March 7. The exhibit can be viewed virtually at redwingarts.org/darkest-before-the-thaw.
