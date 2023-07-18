The He Mni Can-Barn Bluff in Red Wing is one of the most recognizable landmarks along the upper Mississippi River. From atop the bluff, picturesque views of the Mississippi River create a winding border between Minnesota and Wisconsin, attracting tourists and hikers alike.
Over the years, He Mni Can has received increased attention due to the growing list of fire department rescues, serious injuries and fatal accidents that have taken place on the bluff.
The north side of the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff has proven to be especially dangerous.
On April 9, 2023, a young family of three had to be airlifted by helicopter from the north side of the bluff after icy conditions caused a fall, stranding them for over 40 minutes.
In April 2015, an 81-year-old man fell to his death during a hike on the north trail.
In May 2013, a 54-year-old man fell to his death while jogging on the bluff, and in 2004, a 17-year-old boy died during a rock climbing accident.
For years, the north trail was closed off to hikers due to the dangerous, unpredictable nature of the terrain.
In recent years, rope that previously blocked off the north trail has been removed, allowing visitors to return. As a precautionary measure, signs reading “difficult trail” or “experienced hikers only” are posted before embarking down the trail.
For more than 25 years, Bob Goetz, 76, of Red Wing has walked the trails of the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff hundreds of times without problem.
On November 1, 2022, Goetz neared the end of the north trail and began walking up the concrete steps when he lost his balance and fell backward, sliding more than halfway down the north side of the bluff.
Luckily, Goetz clung to a tree before reaching the sharp drop-off over the train tracks below, which could have easily resulted in a different story.
A couple passing by on the trail above heard Goetz struggling and quickly called 9-1-1 for assistance.
After nearly a half hour, the Red Wing Fire Department arrived at the scene, securing cables and strapping themselves into harnesses to prepare for the rescue.
“I remember the person from the fire department said to me as he came down, ‘Boy, you know if you slid another 40 feet, this would have been a different outcome,’” Goetz said. “When I had fallen down, I tried to turn around and crawl up, but I would just go three or four feet and then I would slide back a couple of feet.”
Goetz was rescued with a few scrapes and small bone fractures on his face, but he was lucky.
“I remember somebody asked me about being afraid to go hiking again,” Goetz said. “I wasn’t really afraid of hiking, but I just felt a little more cautious afterwards.”
To this day, Goetz still enjoys taking walks on the south side of the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, careful to avoid the north trail since his fall.
As the Red Wing Fire Department stated after nearly every accident, take precautionary measures when hiking the bluff– bring your cell phone, inform others of your whereabouts and be mindful to stay on the path, as accidents can happen to anybody.
