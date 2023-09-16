The Sheldon Theatre’s 2023-2024 season kicked off earlier this year and this season they have something for everyone on their lineup.
Later this month, on Sept. 23, the Dallas String Quartet will be taking over the Sheldon Theatre stage.
The Dallas String Quartet is described to be “A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, Dallas String Quartet is referred to as ‘Bach meets Bon Jovi’ and is compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet, Brooklyn Duo and 2Cellos.”
The night will be full of fun renditions of favorite hits like Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”
The core group members are comprised of the talents of violist Ion Zanca, violinists Valory Hight and Melissa Priller and bassist Young Heo.
The group uses traditional and electric strings to perform as a quartet with a full accompaniment of drums and guitar.
According to a news release, “Dallas String Quartet is a number two Billboard charting American Classical Crossover ensemble.”
They were founded in 2007 by group member Zanca.
“Ion Zanca is the principal and founder of the Dallas String Quartet. Since moving to the U.S. from Romania in 2002, DSQ has become a household name to many,” the group's website states.
The Dallas String Quartet is well-traveled and has performed for influential people across the country including President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush. The group has performed with other major names in music like Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs, and Ashley McBryde and at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
They have been recognized for their talents after charting on the Billboard Chart.
“In 2021, the Dallas String Quartet album ‘Love Always’ debuted on the Billboard Chart and the group is featured on the 2023 Grammy-nominated album ‘The Passenger’ by Cheryl B. Engelhardt,” a news release stated.
The group is eager to perform for the Red Wing community at the Sheldon Theatre on Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at sheldontheatre.org.
For more information about the Dallas String Quartet visit their Instagram, TikTok, Facebook pages and their website at dallasstringquartet.com. Their music is available on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.