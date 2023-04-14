Visitors to the Edwin Buck Jr. Buffalo Project filed into the backs of pickup trucks to see what they all came for, the buffalo herd.
The Dakota people share a special connection with the buffalo, in their language, the Tatanka Oyate.
“What we want to share with you today is our history and our relatives' history,” Prairie Island Education Director Paul Dressen said.
The relationship between the Dakota people and the buffalo has been built over centuries.
During an information session last week Prairie Island community members shared the connection.
The buffalo were once roaming Red Wing, and the relationship between the Dakota and the buffalo has been ongoing for at least 10,000 years.
Prairie Island is the first tribal nation to bring a buffalo herd back to its community in Minnesota.
Blue Mound is currently the largest herd of Buffalo in Minnesota, but Prairie Island is close behind.
The buffalo project has been open to schools for tours, this opportunity was the first time they have invited the entire community to learn about and see the buffalo.
“This is the first time we have ever opened this to adults in the community, we have always had tours of school age children. This is the first time we are having adult-to-adult conversations,” Dressen said.
According to the Prairie Island website, “More than 30 years later, nearly 200 buffalo once again roam the pastures of Prairie Island. Up to 10 bulls are harvested annually with the meat and hides from the animals being distributed to community members.”
This opportunity to learn was presented as part of the Honoring Dakota project and Lessons from our Inclusive Economic Stories projects through many organizations in Red Wing.
The Edwin Buck Jr. Memorial Buffalo Project has grown into a much larger herd and the buffalo have been returned to the Dakota people in this way.
In 1992, after receiving financial support from the Prairie Island Indian Community, the Lakota Nation of South Dakota gifted the Tribe Shooting Star, a 6-year-old bull.
“They prayed what to do with that bull, they prayed for four days. And after praying with that bull they came to the conclusion that they were going to keep it,” Austin Owen said during a community gathering earlier in the month.
Shooting Star represented an opportunity to permanently return buffalo to Prairie Island and the Memorial Buffalo Project was born.
“We now have around 300 bison here, we have come full circle. What was not lost, but had to be put aside has been picked back up and relatives have been brought back home,” Dressen said.
They harvest buffalo around every three months and community members of Prairie Island receive that for their own use.
This project has started a wave of more buffalo returning to their indigenous communities.
“We are now donating our herd to other tribal nations,” Dressen said.
The tours took people through the pastures.
This allowed visitors to get a little closer to the buffalo and learn more about how Prairie Island cares for them.
For more information about the buffalo project and more stories related to buffalo returning to their communities, visit the webpage on the Prairie Island website at prairieisland.org/who-we-are/our-culture/buffalo-project.
More events to learn about the Dakota heritage will be held as a part of the Honoring Dakota and Lessons from our Inclusive Economic Stories projects throughout the year.
For more information about the Honoring Dakota project visit honoringdakota.org.
