Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Goodhue, Washington and Pierce Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. .The combination of upstream snowmelt and rainfall over the weekend will continue to cause rising rivers for at least the next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1130 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.1 feet Tuesday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. .Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected crest between 18 to 19 feet around April 20th. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.